ELMER LEE
TUCKER Sr.
WINTER HAVEN - Elmer Lee Tucker Sr. was born January 3rd, 1931 in Nicholls, GA, and passed November 22nd, 2019 at his residence in Winter Haven, FL at the young age of 88.
He is preceded in death by his wife Victoria, his brother James Jr., his sister Doris, his mother Emma, his father James Sr. and his great grandson John. He is survived by his wife Elaine, his brother Donald, his sons Elmer Jr., Barry, Kenneth, his daughter Karen, his eight grandchildren and his seven great grandchildren.
He proudly served his country enlisting in the United States Marine Corps at a young age. Stationed at the Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, NC where he worked as an aviation mechanic and led the way on newly acquired jet engine technology. His influence and leadership in the construction industry in South and Central Florida over the last 60 years can still be seen as churches, hotels, and many other commercial buildings still stand with his mark left on them. A true outdoorsman, he loved fishing, hunting, and watching over his pristine backyard overlooking Lake Florence. He enjoyed traveling this country with his family, being out on the water in the Florida Keys and enjoying a good Snickers bar in his tree stand while hunting. He will forever be remembered for his soul piercing blue eyes, his handsome sly grin and a witty remark on his lips.
A loving husband, father, brother, uncle, grandfather, and great grandfather that will truly be missed.
Please join us in celebrating the life of this wonderful man.
A memorial service was held at 304 South Lake Florence Drive, Winter Haven, FL on December 3, 2019 at 6:00 p.m.
Published in Ledger from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019