ELOISE
ANGELENE CLARY, 90
CANTON - Eloise Angelene Clary, age 90 of Canton, passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at Canton Nursing Center.
Private services will be held at a later date. Mrs. Clary worked for GTE for 38 years before retiring in 1994. She moved from Winter Haven, FL. to Canton in 2013.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Ella Jackson, and her brother, Jesse Hudson. Mrs. Clary is survived by: daughter Sonya (Mick) Inzer of Canton
daughter Denise (Gary) Johnson of Lake Alfred, FL.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Amedisys Hospice, 4255 Wade Green Road, N.W., Building 300, Suite 320, Kennesaw, GA. 30144 or Cherokee County Animal Shelter, 1015 Univeter Road, Canton, GA. 30115 ( www.cherokeega-animals.org
