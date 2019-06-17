|
ELOISE CREECH
COOK, 89
LAKELAND -
Eloise Creech Cook, 89, who was raised with her brother and seven sisters in Hallsboro, NC, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, in Lake-land, FL. She was a beautiful Christian woman who welcomed the hand of Jesus to peacefully join her loving husband of 49 years, Ishmael "Ish" Cook.
She is survived by her three sons, Ishmael "Neal" Cook, Jr. and his wife Michele, Charles Cook, Sr. and his wife Darla, and Thomas Cook; as well as her grandchildren Jennifer Bowen and her hus-band Tim, Jeffrey Cook, Branden Cook and his wife Lesley, Charles "Chuckie" Cook, Jr., Chris Cook and his wife Collette, Kayleigh Schott, Steven Cook and his wife Joanna, DJ Cook and wife Shannon, and Chelsea Cook; great grandchildren Aleesa Carter, Courtney Bowen, Mykah Bowen, Lukias Cook, Erin Brindley, Zoey Cook, Piper Cook, Morgan Cook, Madison Judy, Donna Farrell, Madison Farrell, Liam Cook, and Makayla Perry; and great-great-grandchildren Finn Adams and Willow Bowen.
Viewing will be on Monday, June 17, 2019, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Central Florida Casket Store & Funeral Chapel, 2090 E. Edge-wood Dr., Lakeland, 33803. Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 18, at Edgewood Baptist Church, 403 E. Edge-wood Dr., Lakeland. Internment will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery in Lakeland.
Published in Ledger on June 17, 2019