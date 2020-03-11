Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for ELOISE BECK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ELOISE THOMPSON BECK

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ELOISE THOMPSON BECK Obituary
ELOISE
THOMPSON BECK, 93

LAKELAND - Eloise Thompson Beck, 93, of Lakeland, passed away March 6, 2020. Eloise was born January 22, 1927 in Ellenton, FL. She was a member of the New Home Baptist Church.
She is preceded in death by her parents Percy and Letha Thompson; her husband Frederick Beck; 2 sisters; 3 brothers; a daughter-in-law and a son-in-law.
Left to treasure her memory are her sons Gene (Debie) Beck and Glen (Jill) Beck; daughters Pat Carr and Glenda (Gerald) Nance; 8 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; 2 nieces and 3 nephews.
A visitation will be held 2-3PM on Wed-nesday, March 11, 2020 at the Lakeland Funeral Home, with a funeral service at 3PM. Interment will follow in the Lakeland Memorial Gardens.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ELOISE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -