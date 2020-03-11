|
|
ELOISE
THOMPSON BECK, 93
LAKELAND - Eloise Thompson Beck, 93, of Lakeland, passed away March 6, 2020. Eloise was born January 22, 1927 in Ellenton, FL. She was a member of the New Home Baptist Church.
She is preceded in death by her parents Percy and Letha Thompson; her husband Frederick Beck; 2 sisters; 3 brothers; a daughter-in-law and a son-in-law.
Left to treasure her memory are her sons Gene (Debie) Beck and Glen (Jill) Beck; daughters Pat Carr and Glenda (Gerald) Nance; 8 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; 2 nieces and 3 nephews.
A visitation will be held 2-3PM on Wed-nesday, March 11, 2020 at the Lakeland Funeral Home, with a funeral service at 3PM. Interment will follow in the Lakeland Memorial Gardens.
