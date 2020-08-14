ELOISE V.

GORDON



MONTICELLO - It is with grieving hearts that we announce the passing of Eloise 'Ellie' Gordon on August 4, 2020 at her home in Monticello, Florida at the age of 85.

Ellie was born February 7, 1935 in Bushnell Florida to Romie and Marion Varnes. She graduated from Lakeland Senior High in 1954. Ellie worked as a bookkeeper throughout her life for Linder Construction, Lakeland Chamber of Commerce and later at Fairchild Construction in Monticello Florida.

A devoted daughter, mother, grandmother, great - grandmother, aunt and friend, Ellie made it her purpose to make sure that everyone was taken care of and they knew she would always be there if needed. For Ellie, family and friends meant everything and she will be greatly missed.

Ellie was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Clayton E. Gordon, her son Brian K. Gordon and sister Margie Robinson.

She is survived by her loving companion Randolph Jenkins; her daughter Brenda (Jeff) Sorensen of Monticello; five granddaughters, four great granddaughters and three great-grandsons; her niece and nephews and great niece.

A drive-by visitation will be held on Friday, August 14, 2020 at 263 Dove Lane, Monticello from 5:30 pm - 7:00 pm.

Graveside Services to be held at Lakeland Memorial Gardens on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 10:30 am.



