Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes - Southside Chapel
1727 Bartow Road
Lakeland, FL 33801
(863) 688-7679
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Bethel Baptist Church
ELOUISE CARLENE NORRIS Obituary
LAKELAND - Elouise C. Norris passed away on Wed-nesday, February 20, 2019. She was born in Plant City, FL and has been a lifetime resident of Lakeland.
Elouise loved fishing, family gatherings with plenty of her home cooked food and Saturday morning garage sales.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Emma Chitty and her husband, Jimmie C. Norris.
Survivors include her sons, Roy (Bonnie) Norris, Ronnie (Heath-er) Norris; daughter, Debra (Don) Walker; grandchildren, Matthew, Jessie, Allison, Shaun, Paige, Logon and Hunter; 16 great grandchildren and 4 great great grandchildren.
Visitation will be Friday, 6:00 - 8:00pm at Gentry Morrison Funeral Home, Southside Chapel, 1727 Bartow Rd. Funeral services will be Saturday, 11:00am at Bethel Baptist Church with interment to follow in Socrum Cemetery.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2019
