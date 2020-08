Or Copy this URL to Share

ELSA

ALEMAN, 89



LAKELAND - Elsa Aleman, 89, died on Sat., 8/22/20. Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, 8/25/20 at 10am at St. Joseph's Catholic Church.



