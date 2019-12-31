|
|
ELSA ALONSO
LOPEZ
LAKELAND - Elsa Alonso Lopez, 88, died December 23, 2019. Elsa was born in Santiago de Cuba on September 1, 1931. She immigrated to the United States in 1960 with her beloved husband Gerardo A. Lopez, deceased in 1977, and their two eldest children, Elsa and Gerry. They completed their family in the US with the addition of Ruly and Jorge.
After initially moving to New Jersey, the family settled in Lakeland in 1964. Elsa worked for 24 years at Maas Brothers/ Burdines. After retiring from her sales position, she worked for Resurrection Catholic School and later for the Polk County Schools as an ESOL aide and Para Professional, retiring again when she was 80.
Elsa was a long-time member of Resurrection Catholic Church. Her children graduated from St. Joseph's Catholic School and Santa Fe High School. She is well known in the Lakeland Cuban-American Community. She was a patriotic American citizen who instilled in her children and grandchildren hard work, love of God, family and country.
Elsa is survived by four children: Elsa Lopez Whitehurst and husband, David, of Jacksonville, FL, Gerardo Lopez and wife, Nancy, of Marietta, GA, Raul Lopez and wife Deborah of Tampa, FL, and Jorge Lopez and wife, Kimberly, of Basking Ridge, NJ.
She will be greatly missed by her 14 grandchildren, Christian, Jordan, Gerry, Samantha, Robby, Alyssa, Max, Alex, Laura, Sam, Michael, Kristen, Sarah and Kevin; and 2 great granddaughters, Olivia and Hannah.
The world will be less colorful with her not in it.
Visitation will be Saturday at 11:00 followed by a funeral mass at 12:00 noon at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 210 W. Lemon St. Lakeland followed by interment at Oak Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to Mother Angelica's EWTN program or to Santa Fe High School.
Published in Ledger from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020