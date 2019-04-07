|
ELSIE CLAIRE RECKER
WARREN SAVANT, 89
WINTER HAVEN - Elsie Claire Recker Warren Savant, 89, of Winter Haven, Florida, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at her daughter's home in South Carolina with her loving family and caregivers by her side.
Born on September 23, 1929, in Winter Haven, Elsie Claire was the daughter of the late Lewis Leland Recker and Virginia Katherine Bailey. She graduated from Winter Haven High School and then Randolph-Macon Woman's College, Virginia, in 1951. While at RMWC, she was a member of the Kappa Delta sorority.
Elsie had a passion for the arts, especially the theatre, opera and symphony. She thoroughly enjoyed travel, golf (even shot a hole-in-one), flower arranging, entertaining and was a dedicated bridge player. A devoted and lifelong member of the First Presbyterian Church of Winter Haven, she served as a greeter and member of the Sanctuary Committee for many years. She was a proud alumna, founding secretary of the Junior League, founding member of The Symphony Guild, member of Gardenia Garden Club, Lake Region Yacht & Country Club and more. She was a dedicated mother and Nana with a caring, kind and sweet nature. A Steel Magnolia has left us.
She was blessed with two loving husbands. Elsie was predeceased by her husband of 48 years, Alexander 'Sonny' Warren III, her husband of 12 years, Warren E. Savant, and also her sister Ruth Recker Ellsworth.
Surviving are sons Alexander Warren IV, (Brenda) of Baraboo, WI, Stephen Recker Warren (Julie) of Boca Raton, FL, and daughter Katherine Warren Girouard (Scott) of Moore, SC, 7 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren; stepdaughter Cathy Savant Wilson (Boyce), stepsons David (Gigi) Savant and Craig (Lisa) Savant, 10 step-grandchildren, 19 step-great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank Susan McPhail-Taylor, Becky Harvey, Retha Tew, the Visiting Angels caregivers and Wren Hospice ... all lovingly cared for our sweet mother.
A family memorial service and interment will be held at a later date in the Memorial Garden of First Presbyterian Church of Winter Haven, Florida. Memorial contributions may be made to Wren Hospice, 955 W. Wade Hampton Blvd., Greer SC 29650. Rest In Peace Mother.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2019