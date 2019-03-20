Home

Whidden-McLean Funeral Home - Bartow
650 E. Main Street
Bartow, FL 33830
863-533-8123
ELUTERIA A. DADO

ELUTERIA A. DADO Obituary
ELUTERIA A.
DADO, 87

ELOISE - Eluteria A. Dado, age 87, passed away Monday, March 18, 2019 at Winter Haven Hospital.
Born February 20, 1932 in Roundrock, TX, Mrs. Dado was a resident of Eloise, FL for 30 years, moving from Terrytown, FL. She was of the Catholic faith.
She is survived by her husband of 39 years: Amalio Dado of Eloise, two sisters: Trina Ybarra and Petra Garcia, both of Bryan, TX, 5 grandchildren: Ernesto Garcia, Ernest Cruz, Felipe Cruz, Diana Cruz & Cynthia Cruz & 6 great grandchildren.
Family will receive friends on Thursday, March 21, 2019 from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM at Whidden-McLean Funeral Home, Bartow. Funeral services will be held Friday, March 22, 2019, at 11:00 AM at Saint Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, Bartow. Interment will be held at Wildwood Cemetery, Bartow.
www.whiddenmcleanfuneralhome.com
Published in Ledger from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2019
