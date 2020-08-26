ELVA 'ELLIE' HAAG, 85BARTOW - Elva 'Ellie' Haag, 85, passed away Sunday, August 23, 2020.She was born March 3, 1935 in Pittsburgh, PA. Ellie was a Registered Nurse. She moved to Bartow in 1971 from Zelienople, PA. She was a member of the Bartow Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church and the Golden Agers.She is survived by her sons Dr. Roger Haag & wife Denise of Alturas, Randy Haag & wife Violet of Orlando, daughter Kristin Williams & husband Joey of Bartow, sister Linda Szuch of Westerville, OH, five grandchildren Jennifer Porro & husband Anthony, Katie Holland & husband Matt, Trey Williams, Taylor Williams, Trenton Williams, two great grandsons A.J. & Brady Porro and sister in law Margie Bockover & husband Dan.Family will receive friends from 10 to 11 am Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church in Bartow. Funeral service will follow 11:00 am Saturday at Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church. Interment will be held at Wildwood Cemetery in Bartow, FL.Memorials may be made to Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church. Condolences to the Family at