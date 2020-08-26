1/1
ELVA "ELLIE" HAAG
ELVA 'ELLIE' HAAG, 85

BARTOW - Elva 'Ellie' Haag, 85, passed away Sunday, August 23, 2020.
She was born March 3, 1935 in Pittsburgh, PA. Ellie was a Registered Nurse. She moved to Bartow in 1971 from Zelienople, PA. She was a member of the Bartow Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church and the Golden Agers.
She is survived by her sons Dr. Roger Haag & wife Denise of Alturas, Randy Haag & wife Violet of Orlando, daughter Kristin Williams & husband Joey of Bartow, sister Linda Szuch of Westerville, OH, five grandchildren Jennifer Porro & husband Anthony, Katie Holland & husband Matt, Trey Williams, Taylor Williams, Trenton Williams, two great grandsons A.J. & Brady Porro and sister in law Margie Bockover & husband Dan.
Family will receive friends from 10 to 11 am Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church in Bartow. Funeral service will follow 11:00 am Saturday at Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church. Interment will be held at Wildwood Cemetery in Bartow, FL.
Memorials may be made to Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church. Condolences to the Family at
www.WhiddenMcLeanfuneralhome.com


Published in The Ledger from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
