EMILIO L.
&
NORMA L.
CAMPANO
LAKELAND - Emilio L. Campano, born August 20, 1932 in Victoria de Las Tunas, Cuba, passed peacefully at the Good Shepherd Hospice Facility in Lakeland, FL on February 1, 2020. His beloved wife of 60 years, Norma L. Campano, born October 14, 1934 in Holquin, Cuba, passed peacefully at the Good Shepherd Hospice Facility in Lakeland, FL on February 7, 2020. They died as they lived - together.
Norma and Emilio came to the US from Cuba in 1968 and subsequently became proud citizens of the US. They have been residents of Lakeland FL for 40 years.
They are survived by their children Frank, Luis, Maria (Laing) and Douglas, all of Lakeland. Also their grandchildren Kristie (Mc-Leod) of Lakeland, Marissa (Jones) of Winter Haven, Zachary of Lakeland and Elizabeth of Lakeland and one great grandchild Spen-cer (McLeod) of Lakeland.
Their joint memorial service will be held Saturday, February 15th at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 210 Poppell Drive, Lakeland FL 33813 at 11am with fellowship and a meal to immediately follow.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020