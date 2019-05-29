|
EMILY H.
RIZER
WINTER HAVEN - Emily H. Rizer of Winter Haven, FL passed away Monday, May 6, 2019. She was 72. A native of Danville, VA, born November 8, 1946 to Harold "Pete" and Ellen Hall, Emily has lived here most of her life.
She retired as a Dental Assistant for Dr. Eugene Ryan after 18 years and was a former member of Calvary Baptist Church.
Emily is survived by her daughters Ginger Smith of Winter Haven, Alicia Farmer of Lakeland; her son Jeffrey Frazier of Alachua; her step-daughter Christy Brown of Winter Haven, and her brother Walter Hall also of Winter Haven. Emily also leaves behind 6 grandchildren, and 2 step-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, 3803 N Fairfax Dr, Suite 100, Arlington, VA 22203 US.
Also a private memo-rial is being planned for family and friends. Condolences to the family can be sent to: www.oakridgefuneralcare.com.
Published in Ledger on May 29, 2019