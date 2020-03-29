|
|
EMILY LAURA
BLACK, 80
AUBURNDALE -Emily Laura Black, 80, a resident of Auburndale, passed March 25, 2020 at Good Shepherd Hospice surrounded by her family.
Mrs. Black was born Jan. 16, 1940 in Turner Co., GA. to John & Lessie (Hart) Dupree. She was a longtime Auburndale resident, graduated from Auburndale High School and was a homemaker. Emily enjoyed crocheting, reading her Bible and spending time with family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; adopted parents: Elmer & Sybil Fussell and husband Jimmy Curtis Black. Emily is survived by her loving family: 3 sons: Joey Black and Jonathan Black, both of GA, and Jeremy Black of Polk City; 3 daughters: Lessie Raffield of Auburndale, Pamela DeFreezer of Fountain, and Laura Gay of LA; sister Dorothy and brother Sonny; 14 gr. ch; 14 gt. grch. and 1 gt. gt. gr. daughter.
Private graveside.
Arrangements By: Kersey Funeral Home.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2020