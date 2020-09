EMMALINDO, 86LAKELAND - Emma Lindo, 86, of Lakeland Fl. passed away on 8/31/2020, at Lakeland Regional Medical Center in Lakeland, Florida.She was born on January 8, 1934 in Montego Bay, Jamaica. Prior to migrating to the United States she worked in the Jamaican tourism industry as a Housekeeper.She is survived by her children: Gillian (U.S.), Veronica (Jamaica), Alixier (U.S.), and Peter (U.S.); 7 grandchildren, and 3 great grandchildren.Funeral services will be Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Coney Funeral Home Chapel in Lakeland, Florida. Interment will be at Lakeland Memorial Gardens. Coney Funeral Home.