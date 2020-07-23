1/1
EMMA MARYDINE WHITEHEAD-ENGRAM
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share EMMA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
EMMA MARYDINE WHITEHEAD-ENGRAM, 64
ACNA/Plant City
Health Care

LAKELAND - Emma Whitehead-Engram, 64, passed 7/18/20. View: Sat. 11a-12p. Svc. at 12 pm. All services will be held at Rhema Int'l Ministries. Coney F.H.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Ledger from Jul. 23 to Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Viewing
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Rhema Int'l Ministries
Send Flowers
JUL
25
Service
12:00 PM
Rhema Int'l Ministries
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Coney Funeral Home
1404 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard
Lakeland, FL 33805
(863) 686-5006
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by TheLedger.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
July 23, 2020
My heart and love goes out to my brother-n-love, Elder Jess Hamilton and Marydines children. Our Condolences because we know how much they meant to each other.
Bishop Walt L & Lady Carolyn Wilson; Mobile, AL
Bishop Walt L Wilson
Brother
July 23, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Coney Brothers Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved