EMOGENE SMITH MC GILVARY, 91
LAKELAND - Emogene Smith Mc Gilvary, age 91, passed away May 22, 2020 at L.R.M.C.
Mrs. Mc Gilvary was born in Gadsden, Alabama on November 19, 1928 to Raymond S. & Myrtle M. (Woods) Smith. She moved from Palm Beach to Lakeland in 1939. She was a secretary for the Polk County School Board and a member of All Saints Episcopal Church.
She is survived by her daughters: Jeanie (Mike) Kelly, Dolly (Russ) Bath, Cindy (Steve) Prater, grandchildren: Faith Babis, Rachel Greenwood, Susan Johnson, Christine Yarbrough & John Johnson and eight great grandchildren.
Services will be arranged at a later date.
Condolences may be sent to the family @ seiglerfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been entrusted to Seigler Funeral Home, Mulberry, FL.
Published in The Ledger from May 28 to May 29, 2020.