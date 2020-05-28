EMOGENE SMITH MC GILVARY
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share EMOGENE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
EMOGENE SMITH MC GILVARY, 91

LAKELAND - Emogene Smith Mc Gilvary, age 91, passed away May 22, 2020 at L.R.M.C.
Mrs. Mc Gilvary was born in Gadsden, Alabama on November 19, 1928 to Raymond S. & Myrtle M. (Woods) Smith. She moved from Palm Beach to Lakeland in 1939. She was a secretary for the Polk County School Board and a member of All Saints Episcopal Church.
She is survived by her daughters: Jeanie (Mike) Kelly, Dolly (Russ) Bath, Cindy (Steve) Prater, grandchildren: Faith Babis, Rachel Greenwood, Susan Johnson, Christine Yarbrough & John Johnson and eight great grandchildren.
Services will be arranged at a later date.
Condolences may be sent to the family @ seiglerfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been entrusted to Seigler Funeral Home, Mulberry, FL.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Ledger from May 28 to May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Seigler Funeral Home - Mulberry
1300 E.Canal St.
Mulberry, FL 33860
(863)425-1131
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved