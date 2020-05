EMOGENE SMITH MC GILVARY, 91LAKELAND - Emogene Smith Mc Gilvary, age 91, passed away May 22, 2020 at L.R.M.C.Mrs. Mc Gilvary was born in Gadsden, Alabama on November 19, 1928 to Raymond S. & Myrtle M. (Woods) Smith. She moved from Palm Beach to Lakeland in 1939. She was a secretary for the Polk County School Board and a member of All Saints Episcopal Church.She is survived by her daughters: Jeanie (Mike) Kelly, Dolly (Russ) Bath, Cindy (Steve) Prater, grandchildren: Faith Babis, Rachel Greenwood, Susan Johnson, Christine Yarbrough & John Johnson and eight great grandchildren.Services will be arranged at a later date.Condolences may be sent to the family @ seiglerfuneralhome.net . Arrangements have been entrusted to Seigler Funeral Home, Mulberry, FL.