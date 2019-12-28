|
ENID MILDRED MORGAN
6/14/31 - 12/21/19
LAKE WALES - Enid Mildred Morgan, died 12/21/19.
She is survived by her nine children; Jeffery Morgan, Dorrett (Ella) Morgan, Bobby Morgan, Richard Morgan, David Morgan, Seymour Morgan, Donna Morgan-Steele (Robin), Connie Morgan & Mable Morgan-Heslop. Damian Hibbert & Scott Allen were doting & devoted grandsons. She was a devoted grandmother to all her grandchildren & great grandchildren.
A special thank you to all the family members and friends for their support and love during this difficult time
Service will be held at Allen Temple AME Church in Lake Wales, FL on January 4, 2020 @ 2 PM.
In Lieu of flowers, the family would like a donation to the Alzheimer's Foundation, The American Diabetes Association
Published in Ledger from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019