ENRIQUE

GARRIDO, 64



WINTER HAVEN - Enrique Garrido, 64, died 10/3/20. Visit: Fri. 2-7pm Holmes F.H. Graveside Sat. 2pm Forest Hill Cemetery. Holmes Funeral Dir.



