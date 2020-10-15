ERIC A. WESTPHAL, 88ST. SIMONS ISLAND, GA. - Eric A. Westphal, 88, of St. Simons Island passed away peacefully at home on October 10, 2020. Eric was born August 25, 1932 in Atlanta, Georgia and was the eldest son of Adolph and Clara Westphal.He is survived by his loving wife, Julie Hastings Westphal, and his children Victoria Westphal, Jennifer Chiti (Dominic), Melissa Manuel (Charlie), David Westphal (Kim) and Hastings Westphal (Caroline). He is also survived by his sister, Geraldine Haight, sister-in-law, Karen Westphal, eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren and one of each on the way. He was predeceased by his brother, Robert Westphal, of Winter Haven.Eric was a graduate of Winter Haven High School and after his freshman year in college he enlisted in the U.S. Coast Guard. After his military duty he returned to Winter Haven and completed his education. He spent his career as a sales representative for many furniture factories and ended his illustrious career of over twenty years with Palliser Furniture as their Major Accounts Senior Sales Manager. He was one of the most respected people in the furniture industry by both the people he worked with and the retailers he called upon. He was a mentor to many and he made many lasting relationships as a result. He was an avid golfer in his earlier years and enjoyed his annual visit to Augusta to attend The Masters. Some of his favorite memories were made with his friends on the golf course! He also was a loyal Florida Gators fan and could always be found watching the game and cheering on the Gators. Eric had a quiet, gentle way about himself and he epitomized the word gentleman. He liked nothing better than to tease and make you laugh. He was sweet, kind and genuine and will be sorely missed.Memorial contributions in Eric's memory can be sent to Hospice of the Golden Isles or the Humane Society of South Coastal Georgia. A private family ceremony will be held in the near future and a celebration of Eric's life will be held after the new year when gatherings are deemed safe.