ERIC BARLOW, 43
LEWISBURG, TN. - Eric Barlow, 43, of Lewisburg, TN, formerly of Robbinsville, NC and Fort Meade, FL, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday January 30, 2019.
He was the son of Cheryl Sellers and her husband of Florida, and John Barlow and his wife of Robbinsville, NC.
Eric was a giant of a man in stature and had a personality to match. The only thing that was bigger than him, was his heart. Once you met Eric, you would find that you had met a friend for life. He would often greet his friends with his unmistakable wit and mischievous grin.
Of all his accomplishments in life, he would tell you that his son, Drake, was at the top of the list. Together, he and his wife, Jill, have been by Drake's side throughout his life, dealing with his Congenital Heart Defect. During this journey, Eric's faith in God became stronger; at every milestone, Eric quickly gave God the glory. He often spoke of Drake with a teary-eyed pride with great hope for his healing. He was not only Drake's Dad, but he was his provider, his protector, and his greatest champion in life. He left us too soon and will be remembered as a hero to those who knew him.
Left to cherish his memory, in addition to his parents, are his loving wife, Jill George Barlow of Lewisburg, TN; his son, Drake McCoy Barlow of the home; his brothers, Greg Barlow of Virginia and Joey Gorman of Florida; his grandmother, Helen Morgan of Florida; and his mother in law, Debbie Davis Jenkins and husband of Robbinsville, NC. He has several nieces, nephews, and cousins, and too many friends to count.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm until 3:00 pm Sunday, February 3, 2019 at Church Street Church of Christ, 305 West Church Street, Lewisburg, TN 37091. Funeral services will follow at the church at 3:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made for Drake's expenses at United Community Bank, Attn: Drake Barlow Account, PO Box 1330, Robbinsville, NC, 28771.
Due to Drake's sensitivity to illnesses, during this already difficult time, the family respectfully asks that anyone showing signs or symptoms of any contagious illness, flu or cold be mindful of the consequences of him becoming ill and refrain from attending.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2019