|
|
ERIC
BIGHAM, 73
LAKELAND - Eric Bigham, 73, entered into the Lord's presence on 5/23/2019 from heart failure.
Eric was born in Miami Beach Florida on January 27, 1946. He is survived by his loving wife Linda of 44 years, son Aaron Bigham, daughter Sarah (Marcus) Baker, grandson Joshua Baker, mother Erica Bigham, sister Lynda Kaufman, brother Bob Bigham.
Eric touched the lives and hearts of many others. Eric was so special and our lives will be empty without him, but I know he would want only peace in our hearts going forward. He worked hard all his life to provide the best for his family, and loved deeply. Our family will never be the same without him but we will honor him with lives to make him proud. I love you Daddy, thank you for making life special.
Memorial: Family Worship Center, 1350 E. Main Street. Lakeland 33801 (863)687-8827 June 1, 2019 2:00PM.
In lieu of flower, if desired please donate to fwclakeland.org
Published in Ledger from May 29 to May 30, 2019