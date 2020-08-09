1/1
Eric Eugene Bray
ERIC EUGENE
BRAY

LAKELAND - Eric Eugene Bray, 62, lifetime resident of Lakeland, Florida died suddenly, Saturday, August 1, 2020. He acquired his passion thru his father's plumbing business, Garlon E. Bray Plumbing and built his own company, Eric E. Bray Plumbing, Inc. He loved football and played football in Junior high. He loved classic sport cars, and fast dirt bikes. Eric loved life and his family with his whole being. He was a kind, generous, fun loving, give his 'shirt off-his-back' kind of guy who left his mark on everyone that he came to know or that came to know him. He was blessed to have so many lifelong friends. You will live in our hearts forever. Godspeed Eric Bray.
Eric is predeceased by his two daughters Erica Bray Kimmel and Brittnie Patterson. He is the son of the beloved Garlon E. and Margaret J. Bray. He is the brother of Linda Bray-Ripps and Scott Bray. Lastly, but not least, his dog soulmate, Sammy :0)
A graveside service and celebration of Eric's life and legacy will take place at 10:00 am, Friday, August 14th, 2020 at Springhead Cemetery, located on the corner of Medulla Road and County Line Road in the community of Springhead (between Plant City & Lakeland, Florida followed by burial. Funeral arrangements will be handled by Gentry-Morrison.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Diabetes Association @
diabetes.org Your Tribute to Eric Bray and his Memorial are appreciated.

Published in The Ledger from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2020.
