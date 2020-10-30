1/1
ERIC EUGENE COURTNEY
1963 - 2020
ERIC EUGENE COURTNEY, 57

FROSTPROOF-Coach Eric Eugene Courtney of Frostproof passed away Tuesday, October 27, 2020 in his home.
He was born April 2, 1963 in Jacksonville to the late Donald and Vertice Courtney; he came here as a child and has been in the area since. Eric worked in the auto collision repair industry for many years and was also a carpenter. He coached Frostproof youth ball and was a member of the Umpire Association, PBUA of Winter Haven/USFA. Coaching and umpiring ball was his passion for over 35 years.
Eric is survived by his daughters, Angela Gann (Michael) of Decatur, Tennessee, Ashley Courtney of Calhoun, Georgia, and Amber Courtney of Riceville, Tennessee; son, Aaron Courtney (Bethany) of Frostproof; sisters, Renee Wheeler (Ernest) of Avon Park; fiancé, Michele Battice; 17 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and niece, Courtney Norris.
A visitation will be held 10:30 a.m., Saturday October 31, 2020 until the funeral service at 11:30 a.m. at Frostproof Church of God with Rev. Sam Haag officiating. Interment will follow at Silver Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Frostproof Youth Ball. Condolences may be sent to the family and the webcast of the service can be viewed at: www.marionnelsonfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Ledger from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
31
Visitation
10:30 AM
Frostproof Church of God
OCT
31
Funeral service
11:30 AM
Frostproof Church of God
OCT
31
Interment
Silver Hill Cemetery.
Funeral services provided by
Marion Nelson Funeral Home Inc. - Lake Wales
454 S Buckmoore Rd
Lake Wales, FL 33853
(863) 676-2541
