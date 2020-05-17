ERIN LEE
MCCALLISTER
BABSON PARK, FL - Erin Lee McCallister, 'Mrs. Mac', passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at Good Shepherd Hospice in Auburndale.
Mrs. Mac was born April 1, 1935 in Hammond, Indiana to the late William and Ellen Jones. She was proceeded in death by her loving husband of 60 years, James McCallister. She is survived by her son - William L. McCallister and his wife Helga, daughter - Ruthie Welch and her husband Ken, granddaughter - Michelle Heath and her husband Trey, great-granddaughter - Brianna Heath, nephew - Bud Jones and his wife Pat, niece - Carol Armel and her husband Bernie, and cousin - Art Stafford.
After spending her childhood in Indiana, Mrs. Mac ventured to the Babson Park area with her family. Soon after, she met the man who stole her heart while he was working in his family's grocery store. Erin and Jim were married on June 10, 1956. As a team, 'The Mac's' turned McCallister's Grocery into a community meeting place. Through the years the pair used their entrepreneurial spirit to offer the town services, including a post office, beauty shop, barber shop, laundromat, gift shop, and ice cream parlor. When they realized that Babson Park was ready for a gas station, the McCallisters founded Mini-Mac's Convenience Store and Gas Station.
As an active member of the community Mrs. Mac played a vital role in the local Salvation Army for many years. She was also highly involved with the Babson Park Women's Club and the Babson Park Community Church. She was known for her giving nature and was always willing to help any organization or family in need.
Mrs. Mac treasured her family and friends and was always up for an adventure.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Good Shepherd Hospice, 450 Arneson Avenue, Auburndale, FL 33823 (www.chaptershealth.org) or Babson Park Community Church, 725 Rainbow Blvd, Babson Park, FL 33827. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.marionnelsonfuneralhome.com.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Ledger from May 17 to May 18, 2020.