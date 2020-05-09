ERMANCE 'CORINE'

PRIGIAN, 88



WINTER HAVEN - Ermance 'Corine' Prigian went home to be with Jesus on May 2, 2020, at the age of 88.

Corine is survived by her loving family that includes grandchildren Pamela and Tony Mascioli, Jason and Denise Slye, great grandchild-ren, Zax, Jaci, DJ, Frankie, Alanah, Savannah and Aaron, great-great grandchild-

ren Karson and Lacie and more loving family and friends.

Corine has been a line dance teacher for most of her life in Massachusetts, where her fellow dancers, students, and friends will miss her greatly. She was also the instructor of 'The Starlets,' a group of dancers that performed all around. Besides her grandbabies, dance was her greatest joy in life.

There will be a glorious reunion in heaven as her adoring husband Eddie and her two sons, Danny and Richie, greet her. She probably already has a line for her dance class in the clouds... save a spot for those you left behind who will miss you every day and never forget you. TDLP



