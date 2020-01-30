|
ERNEST
ALBERT
SUNDELL
LAKELAND - Ernest A. Sundell, 89, of Lakeland, FL passed away on Saturday, January 25, 2020. He was born in Muskegon, MI to parents Theodore and Cleo Sundell.
Ernest was an Assembler/Machinist in the industry of tools. He was an avid Carpenter and enjoyed Fishing and playing golf.
Ernest was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Leigh Sundell; stepson Jeffrey Scripa.
Survivors include his stepsons, Lesleigh (Kathleen) Scripa, Timothy(Donna) Scripa and Kenneth Scripa; 5 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren. Inurnment will take place at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL. Arrangements by Gentry Morrison Funeral Home at Serenity Gardens.
Published in Ledger from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020