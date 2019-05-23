|
|
ERNEST ALLEN
SEIDENBERG, 72
BARTOW - Ernest 'Ernie' Allen Seidenberg, 72, passed away Thursday May 16th, 2019 as a result of natural causes.
Mr. Seidenberg was born May 18th, 1946 in Melrose, MA to the late Marcus and Alice (Moser) Seidenberg of Lynn, MA. Mr. Seidenberg was a devoted father, brother, uncle and a faithful member of the Ignited Church in Lakeland, FL. He was also a team member for the Healing Room ministry of Ignited Church, where people would come from across the state for healing prayer.
Mr. Seidenberg is survived by his son David Seidenberg of Gardner, MA and daughter Melissa English of Boston, MA. Two brothers Edward Seidenberg of Rindge, NH and Mark Seidenberg of Topsham, ME; and 5 nieces and nephews and 1 grandson.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday May 26th at 3pm at Ignited Church, 5859 US HWY 98 N., Lakeland, FL 33809.
The family requests in lieu of flowers that donations be made, in his memory, to Ignited Church with the memo 'Healing Rooms.'
Published in Ledger from May 23 to May 24, 2019