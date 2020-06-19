ERNEST B. JOHNSON
ERNEST B.
JOHNSON, 79

LAKELAND - Ernest B. Johnson, 79, Lakeland, passed away June 13, 2020, after a brief illness.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Arlene, sons Dennis Glenn and Matthew Dennis, brothers (twin) John Clayton (Peggy), all of Lakeland, and Rev. Perry Ray (Jeannie) of Titusville, brother-in-law Glenn Mackal of St. Petersburg, best friends Linda and John Steinlage of Fort Lauderdale, numerous nieces and nephews, and his beloved dogs.
He was preceded in death by daughter Kirstin Lynne and parents Clayton and Penny Johnson. A private graveside service was held at oak Hill Burial park, Lakeland, Fl.

Published in The Ledger from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2020.
