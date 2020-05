ERNEST E.HALL, 86BRADLEY - Ernest E. Hall, age 86, passed away May 20, 2020.Mr. Hall was born in Ozona, Florida, on November 29, 1933 to Ernest J. & Delores (Harvel) Hall. Mr. Hall moved to Bradley in 1959. He was a laboratory analyst for American Cyanamide, and of the Christian faith.He is preceded in death by his sons: Robert, Ronnie and Jack. He is survived by his son Glen Hall, 7 grandchildren, several great grandchildren, 1 great great grandchild and 50 years hunting partners the Bryant family of Trenton, Florida.Graveside visitation will be held Tuesday, May 26, 2020 from 10:30A.M. - 11:00 A.M. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 A.M. at Bethlehem Cemetery in Chicora, Florida. All in attendance must practice social distancing.Condolences may be sent to the family @ seiglerfuneralhome.net . Arrangements have been entrusted to Seigler Funeral Home, Mulberry, Florida.