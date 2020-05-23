ERNEST E. HALL
1933 - 2020
ERNEST E.
HALL, 86

BRADLEY - Ernest E. Hall, age 86, passed away May 20, 2020.
Mr. Hall was born in Ozona, Florida, on November 29, 1933 to Ernest J. & Delores (Harvel) Hall. Mr. Hall moved to Bradley in 1959. He was a laboratory analyst for American Cyanamide, and of the Christian faith.
He is preceded in death by his sons: Robert, Ronnie and Jack. He is survived by his son Glen Hall, 7 grandchildren, several great grandchildren, 1 great great grandchild and 50 years hunting partners the Bryant family of Trenton, Florida.
Graveside visitation will be held Tuesday, May 26, 2020 from 10:30A.M. - 11:00 A.M. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 A.M. at Bethlehem Cemetery in Chicora, Florida. All in attendance must practice social distancing.
Condolences may be sent to the family @ seiglerfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been entrusted to Seigler Funeral Home, Mulberry, Florida.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Ledger from May 23 to May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
26
Visitation
10:30 - 11:00 AM
Bethlehem Cemetery
MAY
26
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Bethlehem Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Seigler Funeral Home - Mulberry
1300 E.Canal St.
Mulberry, FL 33860
(863)425-1131
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
May 21, 2020
Im so sorry for your loss. I use to be Ernies neighbor. Im the daughter of Leroy and Mary Hagan. I was born in Brewster and lived in Bradley before we moved to Largo.
Ann Hagan Brown
Friend
