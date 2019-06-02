|
|
ERNEST J.
MITTASCH, 74
LAKELAND - Ernest J. Mittasch, 74, passed into eternal life May 17, 2019 at Good Shepherd Hospice, Lakeland, FL.
Born in Elizabeth, N.J. on Oct. 10, 1944, to Ernest & Amelia Markaras Mittasch. He was an Army veteran and owned a lawn service.
Mr. Mittasch was preceded in death by his daughter, Lori Ann Mittasch. He is survived by his daughter, Sherry Hagarty & son Ernest J. Mittasch II of N.J., six grandchildren & six great grandchildren, sisters Eileen Jones of Winter Haven, Martha Apfel of Lithia, Catherine Vailencourt, Winter Haven, brothers John Huss of Alabama & extended family of nieces & nephews, and Jean Bryant, the love of his life, and her family.
Published in Ledger from June 2 to June 3, 2019