ERNESTINE W. TURVIN

ERNESTINE W. TURVIN Obituary
ERNESTINE W.
TURVIN, 65
Mother/Wife/Painter

LAKELAND - Ernestine W. Turvin, 65, has left this world to join her Lord on June 14, 2019.
Mrs. Turvin was born in Lakeland, FL. on September 29, 1953 to Lois Truluck and Louis Harry Willis. She was a selfless, giving, and loveable wife, mother, sister, aunt, and friend.
Mrs. Turvin is survived by her husband, Grover R. Turvin; daughter, Angie Crut-cher; grandsons, Jacob Ashley and David Ashley IV; sisters, Christine Jordan and Patricia Yates; and 4 nephews and 3 nieces.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at Gentry Morrison Funeral Home, Serenity Gardens Chapel, 3350 Mall Hill Dr. Lakeland, FL. 33810 at 10:00am with a Service at 11:00am and the burial to follow at Socrum Cemetery.
Published in Ledger from June 16 to June 17, 2019
