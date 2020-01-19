|
|
ERVIN
FALLIN, 72
LAKELAND - Ervin Fallin, 72, entered into eternal peace on January 7, 2020, at Good Shepherd Hospice House. He was a lifelong resident of Lakeland, Florida. Erv was a graduate of Lakeland High School and the University of South Florida. He served his country in the Air Force during the Vietnam War. Erv worked for 30 years at Polk Works One Stop Center employment office for the State of Florida as a Veterans Employment Representative. During his employment, he volunteered at the Department of Corrections in Bartow for 8 years as a Life Skills Instructor. After his retirement he volunteered with the Polk County Sheriff's department for 11 years, Good Shepherd Hospice and as a mentor for Dixieland Elementary School.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Estus and Louverne Fallin. He is survived by his brother, Larry Fallin and his sister and brother in law, Jane and Bert Fortin, nieces Nadara Bledsoe-Brock and Kelly Massey, nephews Chad Bledsoe, Jason Fallin and Chris Fortin, along with many lifelong friends.
Erv's memorial service will be at Crestview Baptist Church in Lakeland, Florida on January 25th. Visitation will be at 10 am followed by a memorial service at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, to honor him as a Veteran and all the Veterans that have served in the U.S. Military, donations may be sent to Support the Troops at P.O. Box 7587, Wesley Chapel, Florida 33545.
Published in Ledger from Jan. 19 to Jan. 20, 2020