More Obituaries for ESTELLE McCORMICK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ESTELLE McCORMICK


1919 - 2019
ESTELLE McCORMICK Obituary
ESTELLE McCORMICK, 100

LAKELAND - Estelle McCormick died Friday, November 8, 2019 after a brief illness. She was born in January 1919 in St. James Louisiana to Charles McCormick and Estelle K. (Weldon) McCormick.
Ms. McCormick, along with her family moved to Lakeland in 1936. She graduated from Lakeland High School and is a graduate of the University of Tampa.
She was a long-time member of the First Presbyterian Church of Lakeland going back to the 1930s. She was an accomplished artist working in oil and watercolor.
Ms. McCormick was predeceased by her parents and a sister Mary (Peggy) McDonald and a brother Tom McCormick. She is survived by a niece and two nephews along with one great niece.
A memorial service will be held at a time to be announced.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.heathfuneralchapel.com
Published in Ledger from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019
