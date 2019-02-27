|
ESTELLE
POLLOCK CLOUD
LAKELAND - In Loving Memory of Estelle Pollock Cloud, April 19, 1924 - February 22, 2019.
The daughter of Monroe and Julia Pollock, Estelle was married 56 years to Frank
Cloud, who died in 2005.
She is survived by her sister, Esther Pettypiece; son, David Cloud (Linda) and three daughters, Carol Cloud, Cathy Stokes and Jan Doolin (Frank), 14 grandchildren,
and 17 great grandchildren.
She retired from GTE. She was a faithful wife, an ever-support-ive mother, and a warm, generous, loving
friend to all. Her character was fashioned by her Christianity. She trusted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior and was a lifelong member of Kathleen Baptist Church. She
often expressed that she was confident of her salvation and ready to go and to be with her Lord whenever He called. She believed the Word of God, which says, 'We are confident, I say, and willing rather to be absent from the body, and to be present with the Lord' (2 Corinthians 5:6). She loved her Bible and read it through many times.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, February 28th, at 3:00, at Bethel Baptist Cemetery. Services provided by Lanier Funeral and Cremation Services, lanier.care.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2019