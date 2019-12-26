|
|
ESTHER
'Ruth'
HENDRICK, 87
AUBURNDALE -Esther 'Ruth'Hendrick, age 87 a resident of Auburndale passed away Mon. Dec. 23, 2019.
Mrs. Hendrick was born March 12, 1932 in Florence Villa, FL. to Charles David and Dahlia (Smith) Howze.
She was an Auburndale resident since 2009 coming from GA. Ruth graduated from Wauchula High School and continued her education at Southeastern Bible College in Lakeland graduating with an Associate's Degree. She was a retired Teacher's Assistant for 15 years before retiring.
She was a minister of the Assembly of God Faith.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband-Kindall Lewis Hendrick; 2 brothers-Aaron & Charles; sister- Connie Eudine Stansell and 2 nieces.
Ruth is survived by; 3 Daughters: Dahlia (Jay) Brewer of Lake Mary, FL. Charlotte (Brandon) Burnett of Tifton, GA. Theresa Arrowood of Tifton, GA.
Brother: David Howze, Jr. of Lakeland, FL. Niece: Delora 'Dee' (Greg) Herndon of Auburndale, FL. 9 Grandchildren: Tangela, Matthew (Mellisa), Ryan, Sara (Matt), Rio, Jimi, Cyrena (Zack), Jada, Mylan & Sage; 3 Gt Grandchildren: Hannah, Alana & Hawk Sponsored child from age 6 through college: Gunanidl Caregiver: Maribel Roldan.
Funeral service will be 2:00 pm Fri. Dec. 27th at Kersey Funeral Home with visitation beginning at 1:00 pm. Interment will follow at Auburndale Memorial Park.
Published in Ledger from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019