Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kersey Funeral Home
108 Lake Stella Drive
Auburndale, FL 33823
(863) 967-1167
Resources
More Obituaries for ESTHER HENDRICK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ESTHER "Ruth" HENDRICK

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ESTHER "Ruth" HENDRICK Obituary
ESTHER
'Ruth'
HENDRICK, 87

AUBURNDALE -Esther 'Ruth'Hendrick, age 87 a resident of Auburndale passed away Mon. Dec. 23, 2019.
Mrs. Hendrick was born March 12, 1932 in Florence Villa, FL. to Charles David and Dahlia (Smith) Howze.
She was an Auburndale resident since 2009 coming from GA. Ruth graduated from Wauchula High School and continued her education at Southeastern Bible College in Lakeland graduating with an Associate's Degree. She was a retired Teacher's Assistant for 15 years before retiring.
She was a minister of the Assembly of God Faith.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband-Kindall Lewis Hendrick; 2 brothers-Aaron & Charles; sister- Connie Eudine Stansell and 2 nieces.
Ruth is survived by; 3 Daughters: Dahlia (Jay) Brewer of Lake Mary, FL. Charlotte (Brandon) Burnett of Tifton, GA. Theresa Arrowood of Tifton, GA.
Brother: David Howze, Jr. of Lakeland, FL. Niece: Delora 'Dee' (Greg) Herndon of Auburndale, FL. 9 Grandchildren: Tangela, Matthew (Mellisa), Ryan, Sara (Matt), Rio, Jimi, Cyrena (Zack), Jada, Mylan & Sage; 3 Gt Grandchildren: Hannah, Alana & Hawk Sponsored child from age 6 through college: Gunanidl Caregiver: Maribel Roldan.
Funeral service will be 2:00 pm Fri. Dec. 27th at Kersey Funeral Home with visitation beginning at 1:00 pm. Interment will follow at Auburndale Memorial Park.
Published in Ledger from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ESTHER's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kersey Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -