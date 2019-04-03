|
|
ETHAN PAUL
WHITE, 27
LAKELAND - Ethan Paul White, 27, passed away Mar. 26, 2019.
Ethan was born in Lakeland on Apr. 7, 1991 to Paul and Melinda White. He attended LCS where he was active in numerous sports, including soccer, baseball, basketball, cross country and track. He graduated from Polk State Collegiate High School, and later attended Polk State College. Ethan was musically gifted, playing both the keyboard and guitar, and also was a competitive Chess player. He was a deeply spiritual person, and was a loyal friend to many.
Ethan is survived by his parents, Paul & Melinda White; siblings, Mallory Joy White (Max) Barsch, Candice (Tyler) Mc-Mahan, Cameron Hon-eycutt, and David (Kristi) Stokes; maternal grandmother, Joyce L. Allen; paternal grandfather, Bob White; and his numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Sun. from 4-5 pm at Grace City Church, 730 S. Florida Ave. Lakeland. Memorial services will follow at 5 pm at the church. In honor of Ethan, contributions may be made to the Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA).
Published in Ledger from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2019