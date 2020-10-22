With our Deepest Sympathy to the Family of Ms. Ethel Austin. From The Polk County Alumni Chapter FAMU.
October 21, 2020
CONDOLENCES to the family and friends
Lucy Robinson
Neighbor
October 19, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
MableJean Jeffries
October 19, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the family
Clinton McKnight
Friend
October 18, 2020
With deepest sympathy.
Maxine Clark
Friend
October 18, 2020
Deepest Sympathy from Tillie Hilton & Family
October 18, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Joyce Carter
Friend
October 18, 2020
I would like to send my condolences to the family of a wonderful lady who will be truly missed Mrs Austin she was an excellent person I am praying that God will comfort and strengthen you during your great loss
Cassandra Ulysse
Friend
October 17, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Linda Carithers
Neighbor
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it
will be mailed to the family tomorrow.