ETHEL AUSTIN
1930 - 2020
ETHEL
AUSTIN, 90
Educator

LAKE WALES - Ethel Austin, 90, died 10/17/20. Service Fri. 10/23 at Lake Wales Mausoleum at 11am. Visit: Thurs. 10/22, 5-7pm at Epps Mem. F.H.

Published in The Ledger from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Epps Memorial Funeral Home - Lake Wales
OCT
23
Service
11:00 AM
LAKE WALES MAUSOLEUM
Memories & Condolences
9 entries
October 22, 2020
With our Deepest Sympathy to the Family of Ms. Ethel Austin.
From The Polk County Alumni Chapter FAMU.
October 21, 2020
CONDOLENCES to the family and friends
Lucy Robinson
Neighbor
October 19, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
MableJean Jeffries
October 19, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the family
Clinton McKnight
Friend
October 18, 2020
With deepest sympathy.
Maxine Clark
Friend
October 18, 2020
Deepest Sympathy from Tillie Hilton & Family
October 18, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Joyce Carter
Friend
October 18, 2020
I would like to send my condolences to the family of a wonderful lady who will be truly missed Mrs Austin she was an excellent person I am praying that God will comfort and strengthen you during your great loss
Cassandra Ulysse
Friend
October 17, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Linda Carithers
Neighbor
