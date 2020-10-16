1/1
PASTOR DR. ETHEL JOHNSON MITCHELL
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ETHEL's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PASTOR DR. ETHEL JOHNSON MITCHELL

DELRAY BEACH - Pastor Dr. Ethel Johnson Mitchell was the eldest of six siblings born to Lillie Mae Johnson and the late Albert Johnson Sr.
Pastor Ethel Mitchell, a native of Mulberry, FL, died peacefully on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at her home in Delray Beach Florida. Pastor Mitchell served at the New Allen Temple AME Church in Hobe Sound, Florida in numerous positions from preaching, teaching, leading Women's Ministries and mentoring.
Pastor Ethel Mitchell was well known and loved in her hometown of Mulberry. She will be truly missed and forever in our hearts. We look forward to meeting Jesus, our Lord and Savior in the air (I Thessalonians 4: 16-18) and uniting with Ethel in heaven.
Survivors: husband Pastor Dr. Isaac Mitchell II; sons: Isaac Mitchell III (Kristen), Lt. Colonel David Mitchell USAF (Zella), mother Lillie Mae Johnson; siblings: Albert Johnson Jr. ( Gertude), Marilyn J. Morris, Donna J. Taylor (Jimmie), Wilbur L. Johnson (Mary), and Wilfred L. Johnson (Virginia); 5 grandchildren and a host of aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.
Arrangements were handled by Straghn & Sons Tri-City Funeral Home, Delray Beach, Florida.
Viewing was Friday October 9, 2020 6-8 p.m. at Straghn Memorial Chapel. Pastor Alfred David Jones of Miami Florida officiated at the 11:00 am graveside service at the Delray Gardens Cemetery, Delray Beach, Florida Saturday October 10, 2020.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Ledger from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Straghn & Son Tri-City Funeral Home
26 SW 5th Avenue
Delray Beach, FL 33444
(561) 278-4133
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by TheLedger.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved