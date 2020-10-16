PASTOR DR. ETHEL JOHNSON MITCHELL



DELRAY BEACH - Pastor Dr. Ethel Johnson Mitchell was the eldest of six siblings born to Lillie Mae Johnson and the late Albert Johnson Sr.

Pastor Ethel Mitchell, a native of Mulberry, FL, died peacefully on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at her home in Delray Beach Florida. Pastor Mitchell served at the New Allen Temple AME Church in Hobe Sound, Florida in numerous positions from preaching, teaching, leading Women's Ministries and mentoring.

Pastor Ethel Mitchell was well known and loved in her hometown of Mulberry. She will be truly missed and forever in our hearts. We look forward to meeting Jesus, our Lord and Savior in the air (I Thessalonians 4: 16-18) and uniting with Ethel in heaven.

Survivors: husband Pastor Dr. Isaac Mitchell II; sons: Isaac Mitchell III (Kristen), Lt. Colonel David Mitchell USAF (Zella), mother Lillie Mae Johnson; siblings: Albert Johnson Jr. ( Gertude), Marilyn J. Morris, Donna J. Taylor (Jimmie), Wilbur L. Johnson (Mary), and Wilfred L. Johnson (Virginia); 5 grandchildren and a host of aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.

Arrangements were handled by Straghn & Sons Tri-City Funeral Home, Delray Beach, Florida.

Viewing was Friday October 9, 2020 6-8 p.m. at Straghn Memorial Chapel. Pastor Alfred David Jones of Miami Florida officiated at the 11:00 am graveside service at the Delray Gardens Cemetery, Delray Beach, Florida Saturday October 10, 2020.



