1/
ETHEL K. "PEGGY" MARKHAM
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ETHEL's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ETHEL K. 'PEGGY'
MARKHAM, 86

LAKELAND - Ethel K. 'Peggy' Markham, 86, passed away peacefully on August 7, 2020 in Lakeland, FL.
Born in Albany, NY, she lived most of her life in New York state, where she raised her family, before spending 30 years in Sebring, FL. Peggy was married for 58 years to John Markham until his death, and was a devoted wife and mother.
Survivors include son John C. Markham (Bonnie) of Satellite Beach, FL, daughter Nancy Adams (Robert) of Plant City, FL, grandson David Antini, granddaughters Nicole Markham, Tara Markham, Brandi Markham, and Emily Adams, and great - granddaughter, Remi. She was preceded in death by her husband John Markham, daughter Colleen Tymec, and sister Dorothy Swart.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.WellsMemorial.com for the Markham family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Ledger from Sep. 3 to Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wells Memorial and Event Center
1903 West Reynolds Street
Plant City, FL 33563
8137521111
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by TheLedger.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved