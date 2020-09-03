ETHEL K. 'PEGGY'
MARKHAM, 86
LAKELAND - Ethel K. 'Peggy' Markham, 86, passed away peacefully on August 7, 2020 in Lakeland, FL.
Born in Albany, NY, she lived most of her life in New York state, where she raised her family, before spending 30 years in Sebring, FL. Peggy was married for 58 years to John Markham until his death, and was a devoted wife and mother.
Survivors include son John C. Markham (Bonnie) of Satellite Beach, FL, daughter Nancy Adams (Robert) of Plant City, FL, grandson David Antini, granddaughters Nicole Markham, Tara Markham, Brandi Markham, and Emily Adams, and great - granddaughter, Remi. She was preceded in death by her husband John Markham, daughter Colleen Tymec, and sister Dorothy Swart.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.WellsMemorial.com
for the Markham family.