The Ledger Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heath Funeral Chapel
328 South Ingraham Avenue
Lakeland, FL 33801
(863) 682-0111
Resources
More Obituaries for ETHEL TREW
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ETHEL M. TREW

Obituary Condolences Flowers

ETHEL M. TREW Obituary
ETHEL M.
TREW, 84

LAKELAND - Mrs. Ethel M. Trew of Lakeland, FL died on Sunday, April 28, 2019 at Lakeland Regional Health Center. She was 84 years old.
Born in Solsville, NY on November 1, 1934, Ethel came to Lakeland from Onieda, NY in 1983. She was a retired bookkeeper for the F.W. Woolworth Co.
Ethel is survived by her sister, Betty Grow of Bouckville, NY; her nephews, Wayne Penner of Buffalo, NY and Brian Penner of Mooresville, NC.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.heathfuneralchapel.com
Published in Ledger from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Heath Funeral Chapel
Download Now