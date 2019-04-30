|
|
ETHEL M.
TREW, 84
LAKELAND - Mrs. Ethel M. Trew of Lakeland, FL died on Sunday, April 28, 2019 at Lakeland Regional Health Center. She was 84 years old.
Born in Solsville, NY on November 1, 1934, Ethel came to Lakeland from Onieda, NY in 1983. She was a retired bookkeeper for the F.W. Woolworth Co.
Ethel is survived by her sister, Betty Grow of Bouckville, NY; her nephews, Wayne Penner of Buffalo, NY and Brian Penner of Mooresville, NC.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2019