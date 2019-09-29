|
|
ETTA JEAN
MCENANEY, 86
WINTER HAVEN - Etta Jean McEnaney nee Oliver passed away peacefully on September 20, 2019 at the age of 86.
She is preceded in death by her parents Jesse and Jeanne Oliver, sister Marie Efurd, brothers Ottis Ellis, Thomas, Jesse, Clarence, Ernie Oliver.
Jean is survived by her son Michael McEnaney, daughter Jessica D'Angelo (Gerry), grandchildren Gerard D'Angelo (Sierra), Maria Ugartechea (Daniel), Emily McEnaney, Molly Bush and great grandchildren Gerard, Selah D'Angelo and David Brown. She also has many nieces and nephews.
Jean will be remembered for her love of family, friends and her strong political views.
A Mass and celebration of her life will take place at a later date.
To submit condolences go to steelesfamilyfuneralservices.com
Published in Ledger from Sept. 29 to Sept. 30, 2019