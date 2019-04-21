|
EUDORA
KILGORE, 96
LAKELAND - Eudora Kilgore passed away on April 15, 2019. She was born in Branford, Florida on January 9, 1923. She was a member at Gibsonia Full Gospel Church of God.
She is predeceased by her parents Grover Earls and Daisy Earls, her husband Walter Kilgore, son Donald Kilgore, and four sisters. She is survived by her son Aubrey Lynn (Diana), daughter Julie Johnson, and grandchildren Joseph Cloud (Melanie), Meagan Cloud (Robert), Shay Mincher (Joseph), Wanda Sams (Eddie), Sharon Lynn, Ricky Lynn, and Stephanie Herbert (Barry); great grandchildren Hailey Wheeler, Ava Mincher and Joseph Mincher; and sister Idellar Wimberly.
A visitation will be held on Monday, April 22, 2019 from 5-7pm at the Tribute Center at Heath Funeral Chapel. The funeral will be held on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 1pm at Heath Funeral Chapel with interment following at Oak Hill Burial Park.
