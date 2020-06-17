EUGENE "GENE" ASPY
EUGENE 'GENE'
ASPY, 79

WINTER HAVEN - Eugene 'Gene' Aspy, age 79, of Winter Haven, FL, passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020.
Gene was born in Fort Lauderdale, FL to the late Victor Aspy and Helen Money Aspy on August 8, 1940.
Gene received a Bachelors degree in Education from Mars Hill University in Mars Hill, NC. During his lengthy career he taught History, Math, and Science. Those that knew him know that he was wise beyond his education, and people of all ages sought and benefited from his advice and guidance.
He was a devout member of the First Presbyterian Church of Winter Haven, FL where he was one of the founders and main promoter of Presbyterian Mission of Honduras. Gene also participated in multiple Mission trips to Honduras.
Services have not been determined at this time. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations to be made in Gene's honor to Honduras Mission Fund of First Presbyterian Church of Winter Haven.
Gene will be greatly missed by his cousins, nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews. He will always be remembered as a teacher to hundreds, a mentor to many, and a friend to all.

Published in The Ledger from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

