EUGENE H.
GWIRTZ, 87
HOMELAND - Eugene H. Gwirtz, age 87, passed away on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at his home in Homeland.
Born February 29, 1932 in Vernon, OH, he was the son of the late George Bernard and Flossie (Garverick) Gwirtz. Mr. Gwirtz retired from the U.S. Air Force as a Major after of 23 years of service. He was a veteran of the wars in Korea and Vietnam. Gene was a member of St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Bartow, the American Legion Post #3 in Bartow, the Knights of Columbus, and a life member of the Military Officers Association of America and the Disabled American Veterans.
He is preceded in death by his wife Cody Gwirtz in 2012. He is survived by his children: Anthony E. Gwirtz and his wife Robin of Manteca, CA, Cynthia Gwirtz-Satterfield of Bartow, and Jean Gwirtz of Prescott Valley, AZ. He also leaves behind his thirteen grandchildren and fifteen great grand-children.
The family will receive friends on Friday, March 6th from 5pm to 7pm at Whidden-McLean Funeral Home in Bartow. A funeral Mass will follow at 11:00am on Saturday, March 7th at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Bartow.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2020