EUNICE G. POWELL, 103
LAKELAND - Eunice G. Powell, age 103, reached her long anticipated Heavenly home on July 26, 2019. Eunice was born in Coffee Springs, Alabama on February 29, 1916 to Dalton Gunter and Leslie Yohn Gunter. She moved to Polk County with her family at five years of age, and has remained a life long resident of this area. Eunice attended local schools and graduated from Lakeland High School in 1935. Following graduation she married the love of her life, Harold Powell with whom she enjoyed 72 years. Eunice remained a stay at home wife, mother and homemaker until age 52, at which time she attended Travis Vocational School to obtain her LPN degree. She thoroughly enjoyed nursing for the next 10 years at Lakeland Memorial Hospital (now Lakeland Regional). Then she and Harold retired to enjoy traveling and camping across the United States. This they enjoyed for the next 30 years!
Eunice enjoyed flower and vegetable gardening, cooking for her family and friends, sewing, and her church (Faith Wesleyan Church of Lakeland) where she was a charter member for over 75 years serving in many capacities. These included Sunday School teacher, Church treasurer, children's ministry, music ministry, and hospitality. She was known for welcoming Pastors, Evangelists, and Missionaries into her home for meals and sometimes lodging. She was well known for her mouth watering fried chicken, coconut cream pie, and many such southern dishes.
Eunice is predeceased by her parents, husband, Harold Powell, and nine siblings. She is survived by four children, Iris Ferguson of Winter Haven, Florida, Barbara Paulin (Charles), Byron Powell (Marilyn) and Paula Shedd of Lakeland, Florida. Other survivors include 8 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren.
Visitation will be on Saturday, August 3rd at 10am at the Faith Wesleyan Church located at 3501 North Florida Avenue in Lakeland with funeral services following at 11 am. Interment will be at Lakeland Memorial Gardens following the service. Gentry Morrison Funeral Home Southside at 1727 Bartow Road , Lakeland, Florida is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be given to Gideon's International or Good Shepherd Hospice who gave compassionate and outstanding comfort and care to our Mother, Eunice, over the past few years and during her final days of life.
Published in Ledger from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019