EUNICE P.
BEASLEY, 84
WINTER HAVEN - Eunice P. Beasley, 84, of Winter Haven passed away at home April 17, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Born to the late Romanus and Nita Perry on February 26, 1936 in Metter, GA, her family moved to Winter Haven when Eunice was seven years old and she graduated from Winter Haven High School class of 1954. She was a long time employee of Winter Haven Hospital until she retired. She was also a member of Winter Haven First Baptist Church. Eunice was very involved in her community including the Salvation Army, Pilot Club of Winter Haven, Forever Young Singers and the Senior Circle of Lake Wales. Her hobbies included being an avid quilter. She was courageous and optimistic, loved to care for people, and was always kind.
Eunice was predeceased by her husband of 40 years, John Beasley; son, Tony Beasley; infant daughter, Sharon Beasley; siblings, N.J. Perry, Vera Mann, Geneva Clark, Juanita Clark, Joseph Perry, and Felton Perry. She is survived by her children, Jody Beasley (Pam), Joan Conger (Jeff) and Darla Hammond (Jim); sister, Roslyn Odum (Lamar), brother, Richard Perry (Betty), eleven grandchildren, and 19 great grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Salvation Army of Winter Haven, Good Shepherd Hospice, or First Baptist Church in Eunice's name.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020