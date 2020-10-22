1/1
Eunice (Fleming) Sayer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eunice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
EUNICE WANELLE
SAYER (FLEMING)
10/21-30 - 8/26/20

WINTER HAVEN - Eunice Sayer (Fleming) passed away 8/26/20.
She was the daughter of the late Cecil and Stella Nelson, born in Douglas, GA. She is survived by her loving and caring daughter Beverly Sayer of Winter Haven, stepdaughter Connie Strickland, 3 grandchildren: Candace, Shawn and Chris, 3 great grands: Scott, Skylar and Petey, 2 great great grands: Cash & Grayson, along with a host of sorrowing relatives and friends whom loved her dearly.
Memorial services will be Sat. Oct. 24, 2020 from 1-3pm at Scott Lake Baptist Church, 5811 Scott Lake Rd., Lakeland, FL., 33813.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Ledger from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by TheLedger.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved