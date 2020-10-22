EUNICE WANELLE

SAYER (FLEMING)

10/21-30 - 8/26/20



WINTER HAVEN - Eunice Sayer (Fleming) passed away 8/26/20.

She was the daughter of the late Cecil and Stella Nelson, born in Douglas, GA. She is survived by her loving and caring daughter Beverly Sayer of Winter Haven, stepdaughter Connie Strickland, 3 grandchildren: Candace, Shawn and Chris, 3 great grands: Scott, Skylar and Petey, 2 great great grands: Cash & Grayson, along with a host of sorrowing relatives and friends whom loved her dearly.

Memorial services will be Sat. Oct. 24, 2020 from 1-3pm at Scott Lake Baptist Church, 5811 Scott Lake Rd., Lakeland, FL., 33813.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store