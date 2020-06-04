My heart is heavy but my spirit is rejoicing at the news of Sister Thompson's passing. Her knees are healed and her body and mind have been restored as promised by our Redeemer. There are not enough words to describe what she has meant to me for the past 60 years. Her prayers have protected me from auto crashes, injury, and heartache. I am unable to ever attain her faithfulness, impact on others, and prayer life, but I strive to do so. I will always be your Apple Pie. My sincere condolences and love to all the famiy.

Peggy Hancock

Friend